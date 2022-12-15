NXM (NXM) One Day Volume Tops $206.88

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $41.19 or 0.00236756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $271.59 million and $206.88 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013167 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.94038182 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $210.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

