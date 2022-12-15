OKB (OKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.08 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $16.08 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $22.80 or 0.00131195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

