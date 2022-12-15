Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides Sells 97,805 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.99.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

