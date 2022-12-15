Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $73.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

