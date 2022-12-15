OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,946 shares of company stock valued at $218,227. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

