Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ontex Group from €9.10 ($9.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ontex Group from €7.80 ($8.21) to €6.50 ($6.84) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

ONXXF stock remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Featured Stories

