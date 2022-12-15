OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Acquires $53,265.20 in Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $53,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 607,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,987. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Ock Hee Kim bought 3,757 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $44,332.60.

On Monday, December 5th, Ock Hee Kim bought 4,314 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $50,603.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ock Hee Kim acquired 218 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,463.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Ock Hee Kim bought 100 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Ock Hee Kim acquired 114 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276.80.

On Monday, November 14th, Ock Hee Kim acquired 45 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501.75.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $173.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

