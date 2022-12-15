OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPAL. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

