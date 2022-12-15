OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPAL. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.
Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels
In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
