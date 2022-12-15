Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

