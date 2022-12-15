Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Down 11.6%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 33,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,667% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Orbital Tracking Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

Further Reading

