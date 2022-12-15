Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $69.70 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $897.07 or 0.05150659 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.16 or 0.29759888 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.