Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $55.72 million and $1.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08064439 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,642,333.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

