Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 408,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,460. The company has a market cap of $332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.65. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 352,685 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

