ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,812.2 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $15.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. ORIX has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $22.45.
About ORIX
