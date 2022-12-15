ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,812.2 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $15.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. ORIX has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

