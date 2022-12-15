Orser Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.30. 15,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,418. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

