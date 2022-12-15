Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. 54,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

