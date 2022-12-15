Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 877,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.4 days.

DOGEF traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

