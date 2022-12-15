Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Darien Spencer Sells 12,897 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 12,897 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,605.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,887.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,499 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $3,073.77.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 297.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 382,447 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,828.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 354,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 336,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 247,374 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

