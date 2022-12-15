Ownership Capital B.V. Has $37.73 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for 0.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.24% of Insulet worth $37,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.15.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,630. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,299.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.21. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.