Ownership Capital B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,157 shares during the period. Abiomed makes up approximately 3.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 1.60% of Abiomed worth $179,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abiomed Price Performance

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.