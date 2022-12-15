Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $197,712.52 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,406.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00418850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.10 or 0.00856594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00104948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00617243 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00268063 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,106,616 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

