PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

