Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up approximately 2.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.1 %

PKG traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $132.55. 8,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,481. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

