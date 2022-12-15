PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

