Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,807,360. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

