Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 28,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 271,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paltalk by 40.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paltalk by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

