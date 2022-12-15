Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PZZA traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.68. 493,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

