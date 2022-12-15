Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh Sells 37,831 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $74,905.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,389.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $30,553.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

PRTK stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.