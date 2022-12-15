Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 1%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 160,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 117,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$248.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.