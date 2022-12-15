Parkland Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Parkland Price Performance

PKI stock opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.72. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Parkland

In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at C$144,453.39. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,275 shares of company stock worth $376,827.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

