Parkland Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Parkland Price Performance
PKI stock opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.72. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
