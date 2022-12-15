Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Parkland Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Further Reading
