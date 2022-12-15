Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $944.64 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.64 million and $1.73 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002842 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012356 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000135 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
