Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $865.15

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 865.15 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($11.41). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 913.20 ($11.20), with a volume of 1,341,104 shares.

PSON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($9.10) to GBX 780 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.16) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.25) to GBX 1,060 ($13.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($13.99) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 978 ($12.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,536.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 943.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 865.49.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

