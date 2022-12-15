PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.63.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 130.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 64.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 127.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.