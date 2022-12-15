PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 130.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 64.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 127.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

About PENN Entertainment

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.