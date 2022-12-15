Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

TSLA stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average is $242.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.