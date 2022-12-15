Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOO opened at $367.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

