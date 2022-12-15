Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $574.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

