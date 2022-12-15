Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $389,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

