Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

