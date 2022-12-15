Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 786 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.