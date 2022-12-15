Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 798 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $305.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

