Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

