PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

