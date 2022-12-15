PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $143.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $138.62.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

