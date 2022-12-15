Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 594 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.5% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,132. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.