Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 529 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 48,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

