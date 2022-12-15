Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($269.47) to €277.00 ($291.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($263.16) to €220.00 ($231.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 227.83.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 2.7 %

PDRDF stock opened at 197.00 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of 164.11 and a 12-month high of 246.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is 185.28.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

