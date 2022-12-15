Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($223.16) to €203.00 ($213.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($295.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

