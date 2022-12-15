Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.95

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 13774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

