Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $76.46 million and $76,308.43 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.56 or 0.05191149 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00504018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.45 or 0.29863322 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 158,254,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,754,811 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.
Buying and Selling Persistence
